Conn. (WTNH) — There are many organizations to benefit veterans, but what about homeless veterans?

Homes for the Brave, a non-profit dedicated to providing the housing and services necessary to help homeless veterans return to a productive and meaningful life.

On Friday, March 31, the organization will host its seventh-annual “For Veterans By Veterans” comedy night in Stratford. The night aims to bring laughter to guests while benefitting the organization.

Homes for the Brave CEO Vince Santilli visited News 8 to discuss the organization and Friday’s show.

Learn more about Homes for the Brave here and register for Friday’s event here.