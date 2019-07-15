Hot car hazards

(WTNH) — Summer is heating up. Law Enforcement Expert Gary MacNamara has important reminders for parents and pet owners.

1.”Look before you leave.” Check the backseat of your car every time you leave the car.

2.Get items from the backseat by opening the rear doors. This will ensure that you do not forget anything or anyone.

3.Use mirrors to see your children. Never put child safety seats behind you.

4.Put your child’s bags in the front seat and put your personal items in the back. With diaper bags in plain sight, you are less likely to forget that you are travelling with a child.

