Hottest Toys of 2019

(WTNH) — If you’re wondering what’s going to make your child’s wish list, expert Jackie Cucco, Senior Editor with The Toy Insider has you covered with the 2019 toy trends.

Bounce & Spin Puppy (FISHER-PRICE)

● This stationary, musical ride-on puppy plays songs, sounds and educational phrases as baby bounces up and down or spins 360 degrees.

● Improves gross motor skills as baby learns how to bounce, spin and balance on their own.

● Ages: 12 months+

● MSRP: $59.99

● Available: Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond, Target, Walmart

Pop Pop and Pop Pops Snotz Slime Slammer Hammer (YULU)

● Combines the “addiction” of popping bubble wrap, the satisfaction of slime, collectibles, and un-boxing.

● More than 60 varieties including rare, super rare, and special editions.

● Use the Slime Slammer Hammer to smash the Pop Pops bubbles or take advantage of the storage compartments to store Pop Pop Snotz characters or slime. The hammer handle also serves as a syringe that can suck up and squirt out slime.

● Ages: 4+

● Pop Pops: 6 Pack MSRP: $4.99 / 12 Pack MSRP: $7.99

● Slime Hammer: $14.99

● Available: Target, Walmart

Hatchimals WOW (SPIN MASTER)

● Part unicorn, part llama, Llalacorn is the first Hatchimal to express its emotions through movement – with a neck that can magically grow up to 3 feet tall or shrink down on its own.

● Every time you hatch the egg, Llalacorn wakes up in one of 10 surprise moods. Out-of-egg you can cuddle with her, feed her, play games, or tickle her! ● When you’re ready for another hatch, place your Hatchimals WOW back into her egg to hatch again and again.

● Llalacorn makes more than 250 sounds and reactions.

● Ages: 5+

● MSRP: $79.99

● Available: Amazon, Target, Walmart

Spider Man Laser Tag (eKids)

● Grab a friend and have some epic laser tag battles.

● This unit comes equipped with three firing modes. Each setting has its own strengths and weaknesses in relation to damage, range, and reload time (setting can be changed during battle).

● There is also a secret weapon button that you can use for the ultimate attack.

● Ages: 5+

● MSRP: $34.99

● Available: Amazon

Elsa’s Enchanted Ice Vanity (JAKKS PACIFIC)

● Celebrate Elsa’s journey with music and imagery straight from Frozen 2 in this enchanting vanity!

● Doors open to play music and magically reveal Arendelle’s castle.

● Magic mirror cycles through three story moments and plays iconic songs from the film.

● Ages: 3+

● MSRP: $69.99

● Available: Target, Walmart, Kohls