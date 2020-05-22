1  of  3
How COVID-19 has impacted Educated Canines Assisting with Disabilities

(WTNH)– COVID-19 has impacted Educated Canines Assisting with Disabilities. People from throughout Connecticut responded by providing funds. But there is still a great need.

Executive Director and Co-founder, Dale Picard, explains how its operating on a month-to-month basis in the video above.

They have puppies who were born in mid-March, and older service dogs in training who are still in the process of learning their commands.

For more information on ECAD, people should visit website at www.ecad1.org.

