How people at high risk of getting severe COVID-19 complications can protect their health

Good Morning CT at Nine
Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — Have you seen your doctor lately? Over the past year, many people have missed routine exams, annual physicals and important health screenings.

Delayed checkups, combined with unhealthy habits picked up during the pandemic, can take a physical and emotional toll on your overall well-being.

American Heart Association Volunteer Medical Expert Doctor Joshua J. Joseph explains how to protect your health, especially if you have top risk factors for severe COVID-19 complications like heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes or obesity.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss