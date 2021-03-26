How people at high risk of getting severe COVID-19 complications can protect their health

(WTNH) — Have you seen your doctor lately? Over the past year, many people have missed routine exams, annual physicals and important health screenings.

Delayed checkups, combined with unhealthy habits picked up during the pandemic, can take a physical and emotional toll on your overall well-being.

American Heart Association Volunteer Medical Expert Doctor Joshua J. Joseph explains how to protect your health, especially if you have top risk factors for severe COVID-19 complications like heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes or obesity.

