How stickers can spice up your DIY projects

(WTNH) — During this pandemic, arts, crafts and other DIY projects are surging in popularity. Stickers are a great resource for parents as they’re festive and fun and leave no mess behind.

Artist and designer Tae Won Yu shares his love of beautiful art in The Antiquarian Sticker Book, a beautiful collection of thousands of stickers for the modern-day crafter, scrapbooker and art lover.

You will find authentic historical prints from the ornate Victorian era to the early 20th Century that can live on its own, be used on stationery and wrapping, or create an amazing collage.

Watch the video above for more.