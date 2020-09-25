How the COVID-19 pandemic changes this year’s flu season or flu shot especially critical this year

(WTNH)– It’s the annual guidance we receive every year from health care experts across the country; it’s time to get your flu shot.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it’s likely that flu viruses and the virus that cause COVID-19 will both be spreading at the same time.

Provider and Lead Advanced Practice Clinician with ProHealth Physicians Jennifer Clark Connor explains this year’s unique challenges, the importance of the flu shot, and how health care facilities are taking extra precautions to keep patients safe during flu season in the video above.