How to achieve and define your own sense of financial success

(WTNH) — The meaning of financial success is different for everyone. But those who achieve it share some common traits.

Chartered Financial Consultant John Caserta explains what can set you apart and what may define financial success:

For some it may mean retiring at a certain age, being able to fund an education for children, or having simply having flexibility.

The important thing about defining your success is having it be a specific goal.

It’s difficult to achieve success if you don’t have a well-defined vision of what that success is or looks like.

Caserta says you should have specific goals, keep a financial diary, maintain long-term perspective, and have a backup plan will help achieve your financial goals.