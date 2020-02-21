How to avoid financial sabotage

(WTNH) — When it comes to money mistakes, our own behaviors are likely to blame. Financial consultant John Caserta helps you avoid the financial sabotage that is preventing you from achieving your goals.

What are some common mistakes people make with their finances?

· Not having a plan.

· Planning for the best and ignoring the worst.

· Not having a savings cushion.

· Ignoring insurances.

· Chasing market returns.

How can people avoid these mistakes?

· Work with professionals.

· Don’t harp on the past.

· Take inventory.

· Start small.