(WTNH)– Investors are becoming increasingly aware of and sensitive to the types of investments they hold in their portfolios.

But when it comes to socially responsible investing, there are a lot of misconceptions. Chartered Financial Consultant John Caserta dispels those myths and explains how to be a socially responsible investor in the video above.

Caserta says there are three investments styles that’s based on different social values – which include Community Investing, ESG (environmental, social, and governance) and Impact Investing.

You should start by talking to your advisor and make sure you’re clear about what you want and don’t want in your portfolio.