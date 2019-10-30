Breaking News
Glastonbury man charged with murder in Preston drive-by shooting

How to be inclusive this Halloween

Good Morning CT at Nine

by: Samantha Miller

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — There are simple ways you can show you are an inclusive household this Halloween.

The Blue Buckets For Autism Project tells adults if a child comes to their door with a blue colored bucket, they may be non-verbal, which means they may not say ‘trick or treat.’ The idea is to help make Halloween fun and inclusive for parents and their kids living with autism.

The Teal Pumpkin Project raises awareness for food allergies and tells trick or treaters that a home with a teal colored pumpkin out front has non-food treats like small toys and glow sticks.

For more information, watch the interview above.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss