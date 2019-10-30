How to be inclusive this Halloween

(WTNH) — There are simple ways you can show you are an inclusive household this Halloween.

The Blue Buckets For Autism Project tells adults if a child comes to their door with a blue colored bucket, they may be non-verbal, which means they may not say ‘trick or treat.’ The idea is to help make Halloween fun and inclusive for parents and their kids living with autism.

The Teal Pumpkin Project raises awareness for food allergies and tells trick or treaters that a home with a teal colored pumpkin out front has non-food treats like small toys and glow sticks.

For more information, watch the interview above.