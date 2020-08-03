(WTNH)– Scams and unwanted robocalls are the number complaint to the FCC. It costs Americans more than $10 billion a year.

Now in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, scammers are preying on consumers’ growing health and financial fears putting even more people at risk. In fact, the latest research shows people in their twenties are nearly three times as likely to fall victim to scams as seniors.

Tech and Identity Theft Expert Carrie Kerskie explains the recent increase in those unwanted calls and how to best protect yourself from the latest scams in the video above.