How to choose the right financial advisor for you

(WTNH)– The term “financial advisor” can often include professionals from a number of different industries that provide different services.

Chartered Financial Consultant John Caserta explains how can you make sure you working with the right advisor for you.

Make sure you know the different types of financial advisors:

Investment-based advisors

Insurance-based advisors

Advisors that are licensed to provide a variety of services

Tax professionals

Estate planning attorneys

Caserta says you should focus on what services they provide, how are they compensated, what qualifications do they have and do a background check.

He also says you should know if they are they a fiduciary. They are legally obligated to act in your best interest.

When finding an advisor make sure to get referrals from family or friends, interview various advisors, and check out their credentials and backgrounds.