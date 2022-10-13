(WTNH) — It’s been two weeks since Hurricane Ian devastated parts of Florida’s west coast, and thousands of residents are still reeling.

News 8 is teaming up with the American Red Cross to raise awareness of Florida’s situation and to help raise donations. The donations will all go towards helping communities and their residents get back on their feet.

Regional Disaster Officer for the Connecticut-Rhode Island Region, Rebecca Johnson, joined News 8 to discuss the impact of Hurricane Ian further.

To donate to the American Red Cross, click here or call 877-534-GIVE (4483).

Watch the video above for the full interview.