How to cook the perfect ribeye steak with Chef Olmo Craig Hutchinson

(WTNH) — It’s time to get out your grills! Chef and Co-Owner at Olmo Craig Hutchinson spoke to Good Morning Connecticut on how to cook the perfect ribeye steak.

Directions

Remove steak from refrigerator and remove from packaging. Season liberally with salt and pepper immediately after opening; this will draw out amino acids that will caramelize when you sear the steak! Let stand for 30 minutes. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Preheat a cast iron skillet until smoking, approximately four minutes on high. Before cooking, rub your steak in duck fat. It is important you do this after you season the steak because salt is not fat soluble. Place the steak into the skillet with no extra fat or oil. Be sure to turn your fan on – it will get smoky in all the good ways! Sear the steaks about 2 minutes per side until nice and caramelized. Remove from the cast iron skillet on to a baking tray and bake for:

7 minutes for rare

10 minutes for medium rare

14 minutes for medium

18 minutes for medium well to well done

Cooking Steak on grill outside:

Heat outdoor grill on high to approx. 450-500 degrees. Follow the instructions above for salting, but do not put the duck fat on steak before grilling – it will cause flare-ups! Cook at high heat with the cover down for 6-8 minutes, flipping once halfway through for medium rare.

The most important part of this process, whether cooked indoors or out, is to rest your steak on a cutting board for no less than five minutes before slicing. Enjoy!