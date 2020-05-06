How to create a DIY spa experience for Mom for Mother’s Day

(WTNH)– Mother’s Day is right around the corner, and though this day is different from others, that doesn’t mean that it needs to be any less special or relaxing!

Licensed Aesthetician and Healthy Skin Expert, Rachael Pontillo, shows us how to create a DIY spa experience for Mom to relax and unwind.

In truth, these tips can be used by anyone who wants to decompress and experience a little pampering while sheltering in place.

The first thing we need to consider to create a true spa experience at home is ambiance–setup a quiet space for Mom, away from the chatter of the house, with some relaxing candlelight and relaxing essential oils scenting the air. Lavender is a great choice for relaxation–either use a diffuser, or dab a few drops on the outside of the candles. Play some soft, ambient music in the background, and pour Mom a cup of chamomile tea and get ready to pamper Mom head to toe with a gentle facial massage and clay mask, while she soaks in a foot bath. This can be a team effort–one person can do the facial and the other can do the foot treatment!

Have some soft towels and a bowl of warm water ready to go for a simple 4-step cleanse, massage, mask, and moisturize facial. First, cleanse Mom’s face with a cleansing oil like jojoba or olive, and remove with warm water and a washcloth. Then apply a bit more oil, and gently massage Mom’s face and neck using a light, slow, circular and stroking motions with your fingers for 5-10 minutes.

Remove the oil with warm water and a washcloth, and apply a face mask like this one, which is made with powdered clay, honey, and rosewater. Remove the mask with warm water and a washcloth, and apply a dime sized amount of oil to Mom’s face and neck to moisturize.

For the feet, we’re going to do a 3-step soak, mask, and moisturize treatment. You can make a simple foot soak with warm water with Epson salts, and use the same mask and oil as you use for the facial, or purchase one with already made with soothing herbs, salts, and natural butters.

Have Mom soak for 10 minutes, then dry her feet and apply the mask. Wrap her masked feet in towels for 10-15 minutes, then remove the mask with warm water. Apply a generous amount of moisturizer–either your oil or a foot butter (will show example), and slowly massage it in for at least 10 minutes.

This ritual is a perfect gift for anyone who needs a little pampering, and it doesn’t have to even be for a special occasion–it can be a part of regular self-care.