How to cultivate inner peace

(WTNH)– This Saturday is World Peace Day. So to speak about cultivating inner peace, we spoke with conscious living expert Christine Agro.

Here’s some of her advice:

Cultivating inner peace benefits everything from our digestion to our mental acuity to reducing or eliminating stress.

Praying for peace is something that almost every major religion and belief system around the world does. In metaphysical circles, it is believed that creating inner peace ripples out to create peace around us.

Our inner peace is impacted by what we see, hear and read. Consciously curate the music you listen to, the news you watch, your social media interactions. We are as much what we eat as what we hear, see and read.

Don’t engage negativity. We can walk away from it, or speak to it without getting dragged into it. Say what you need to say and move on.

If you are angry, that anger tends to only hurt you. The other person either doesn’t care or has long left it behind. Really ask yourself ‘does being angry serve me?’ and if it doesn’t let it go and put your focus on what you want to create for yourself.

Tools: Simple breath work works wonder. Affirmations – repeating a simple phrase ‘I am peace,’ can create inner peace. Meditation – simple meditation – close your eyes, pull your focus inward behind your eyes and take 10 slow soft breaths in and out.