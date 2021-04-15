How to deal with feelings of increased anxiety, stress and tension

(WTNH)– No one will deny the past year has brought on feelings of increased anxiety, stress and tension.

And while Spring is here and as more people are getting vaccinated; states and towns are loosening restrictions on dining, sporting events, in-class instruction, and other activities.

The CDC reports the prevalence of anxiety symptoms were three times greater last year as compared to 2019 and depression symptoms increased four times as much.

Clinical Associate Professor of Psychiatry at the New York Presbyterian Hospital, Dr. Gail Saltz explains how many people are still feeling the winter blues and what can be done.

For more information on resources visit nextjen.com/nextjenmind.