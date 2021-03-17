How to get a good night’s sleep

(WTNH)– According to the Centers for Disease Control, one-third of U.S. adults report that they usually get less than the recommended amount of sleep.

For adults between the ages of 18 and 60 is seven or more hours per night. That’s why during this year’s Sleep Awareness Week, health care professionals are encouraging people to learn about the health benefits of sleep.

Sleep Disorders Physician Dr. James O’Brien, with ProHealth Physicians located in Farmington, explains how to adopt better sleep practices.

Dr. O’Brien says getting enough sleep is something that people need for good health. The presence of sleep disorders can have negative effects on a person’s overall health and wellbeing.