How to get a workout in the kitchen

(WTNH) — Since we can’t get back in the gym just yet, we have to make the most of the spaces we do have access to right now.

Shana Schneider, the founder of Fitstyle by Shana, joins us to talk about how we can bring fitness into a room we hit every day – the kitchen.

Turn your kitchen into a gym by:

Use things in your kitchen as gym equipment

Create hand weights out of things like cans, a rice bag, utensils or milk cartons

Use the counter for doing planks or push-ups

Incorporate exercises into your cooking:

Do things by hand to work your arms

Choose recipes that involve your upper body (anything that needs kneading or whisking)

Add simple exercises like leg lifts to the back or side or a balance exercise while doing food prep

Use a timer as your fitness coach:

Anytime you set a timer in the kitchen have it be your cue to do an exercise for at least one minute. It’s a great way to get in a HIIT exercise, too.

Remember to choose exercises that are appropriate and safe for what you’re doing in the kitchen.

For more tips about what you can do in the kitchen to get a workout, you can visit: https://www.fitstylebyshana.com/kitchenworkout.