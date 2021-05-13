How to get involved with CT Walk for Autism

(WTNH)– CT Walk for Autism is coming to the North Haven Fairgrounds.

Board President of Autism Services and Resources Connecticut Julie Hipp tells us how you can get involved on Sunday, May 23.

The in-person event will follow local and federal COVID-19 protocols. The event will include a short walk with three staggered start times, food trucks, a classic car show, raffle, and other socially distanced entertainment. 100 percent of the funds raised stay in Connecticut.

Autism Services and Resources Connecticut provides services, supports, and resources to families and individuals living with autism, as well as to the educators, medical and therapeutic professionals and community providers who work with them.

To learn more, donate or start a team please click here or visit ct-asrc.org.