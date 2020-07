(WTNH)– You are invited to join us for some socially distant fun for a good cause!

On Wednesday, Pets, Masks and Music Drive at the Toyota Oakdale Theater is taking place 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Related: Join News 8 and iHeart Radio to support ‘Pets, Masks and Music’ today

Vice President of Marketing in Connecticut and Upstate New York at Live Nation Jim Bozzi and KC101 Radio Personality Adam Rivers explains how you can get involved and help Connecticut animal shelters in the video above.