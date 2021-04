(WTNH)– The 9th Annual Firehouse Food Drive is happening this weekend. Firefighters are collecting non-perishable food for to benefit The Shoreline Soup Kitchens and Pantries.

One of the organizers, Max Sabrin, tells us how to get involved on Saturday, April 24 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at different locations.

For more information, visit www.shorelinesoupkitchens.org.