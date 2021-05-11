How to get involved with The Salvation Army

(WTNH)– Connecticut is celebrating National Salvation Army Week. It’s observed immediately following Mother’s Day and was first declared by President Eisenhower in 1954.

The Salvation Army helps nearly 23 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services every year.

Captain Charles Adams, from The Salvation Army in New Haven, explains how you can get involved in the video above.

You can visit salvationarmyct.org to find out more on the different programs the Salvation Army has to offer.