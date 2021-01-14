How to get your finances on track in the new year

(WTNH) — According to Fidelity Investments’ 2021 New Year Financial Resolutions Study, more than two-thirds of Americans experienced financial setbacks in 2020, often from the loss of a job or household income or another emergency expense.

Senior Vice President of Life Events Planning at Fidelity Investments Stacey Watson explains how do we get our finances on track in the video above.

The top financial New Year’s resolutions for 2021:

Save more: 44% Pay down debt: 43% Spend less: 30% Recover from financial losses due to the pandemic: 17%

For more information you can head over to fidelity.com/lifeevents.