How to have a successful transition from high school to college

Good Morning CT at Nine

by: Samantha Miller

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — Is your child worried about the transition from high school to college? Student success experts at Albertus Magnus College are helping them make the grade with a survival guide.

  • Study your syllabus
  • Communicate with your professors
  • Don’t be afraid to ask questions
  • Know the resources available to you
  • Get a study group together
  • Have a quiet place / time reserved for homework
  • Get your sleep schedule under control
  • Get involved in your college community

For more information, watch the interview above.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss