How to have a successful transition from high school to college

(WTNH) — Is your child worried about the transition from high school to college? Student success experts at Albertus Magnus College are helping them make the grade with a survival guide.
- Study your syllabus
- Communicate with your professors
- Don’t be afraid to ask questions
- Know the resources available to you
- Get a study group together
- Have a quiet place / time reserved for homework
- Get your sleep schedule under control
- Get involved in your college community
For more information, watch the interview above.