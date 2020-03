(WTNH) — Do you have a person in your life who is holding you back? Life coach and motivational speaker Althea Bates helps you spot the signs of a fraudulent friendship.

Ask yourself these questions:

1. Does the friendship include both give and take?

2. Are you competitive with each other?

3. Can your friend keep a secret?

4. Are you negatively bonding with your friend?

5. Does your friend bring out your unhealthy behaviors?