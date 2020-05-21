1  of  3
Breaking News
Nearly 39 million have sought US jobless aid since virus hit; over 2.4 million in the last week State police following new leads in case of missing mom, Jennifer Farber Dulos TRAFFIC: I-95 Northbound in Madison sees heavy delay due to truck accident
1  of  2
Live Now
Gov. Lamont, DEEP commissioner address Coronavirus response Sen. Blumenthal discusses impact of COVID-19 on nursing homes

How to incorporate meditation into your day to day

Good Morning CT at Nine

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH)– In the midst of the pandemic, meditation could be a way to help ease the stress, increase calmness and clarity, and promote happiness.

Cynthia Kane, a certified meditation and mindfulness instructor, and author of the new book,  “How To Meditate Like A Buddhist,” explains how to incorporate meditation into your day to day.

Kane started the Kane Intentional Communication Institute, LLC in 2013. She has helped more 40,000 people change their way of communicating through her online courses, workshops, and training programs.

To learn more about Cynthia and her work, visit: http://cynthiakane.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss