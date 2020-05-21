(WTNH)– In the midst of the pandemic, meditation could be a way to help ease the stress, increase calmness and clarity, and promote happiness.

Cynthia Kane, a certified meditation and mindfulness instructor, and author of the new book, “How To Meditate Like A Buddhist,” explains how to incorporate meditation into your day to day.

Kane started the Kane Intentional Communication Institute, LLC in 2013. She has helped more 40,000 people change their way of communicating through her online courses, workshops, and training programs.

To learn more about Cynthia and her work, visit: http://cynthiakane.com.