How to introduce vegetables to the breakfast table

(WTNH)– During a time when we are feeling like nurturing ourselves more than usual, some of us are heading to the kitchen and cooking more.

Certified Holistic Health Counselor and Author, Nancy Wolfson-Moche, has great ideas on how to introduce vegetables to the breakfast table from her years of experience as a cooking teacher.

Nancy’s new book, “VEGETABLES FOR BREAKFAST FROM A TO Z: Change Your Breakfast, Change Your Life” comes out on Thursday. From the recipes from her book, she shows us how to make: Rainbow Matchstick Salad, Edamame Hummus and Sautéed Greens in the video above.

For more information, you can go to youarebecauseyoueat.com.

