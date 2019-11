(WTNH) — The annual Simsbury Celebrates event is happening on Saturday, November 30th, featuring a gingerbread house competition.

The event takes place on Saturday, November 30th from 5:00pm -8:30pm in downtown Simsbury.

The free extravaganza features music, theater and dance performances at venues around town, the signature Gingerbread House Contest with fabulous prizes, and food vendors.

Watch the gingerbread house making demo in the interview above.