How to make a healthy and flavorful zucchini pasta

(WTNH)– Summer is the perfect time to eat zucchini as the season runs from June till late August.

This pasta dish is healthy and flavorful yet feels like comfort food. Lifestyle Expert Caryn Antonini shows us to make this meal with simple ingredients.

Ingredients:

8 oz. penne pasta

1 1/2 tablespoon olive oil

1 garlic whole clove, peeled

6-8 zucchini, thinly sliced

½ beef flavored bouillon cube, crumbled

2 dried red peppers, optional

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

Boil a large pot of water and add 1-2 teaspoons of salt. Add the pasta once boiling and cook according to directions. Heat the olive oil over low to medium in a large frying pan. Add the garlic clove, turning once or twice until golden brown. Remove the garlic from oil. Add the sliced zucchini and sauté until soft. Halfway through the process, add the bouillon to the zucchini mixture and stir until completely combined. Add salt and pepper to taste, though the bouillon may add plenty of salt. Add the optional red peppers if using. Remove the peppers before eating. The zucchini will be broken down which mixes well with the pasta. You can also cook until just sautéed if you’d rather see the zucchini pieces. Drain the cooked pasta and place in a large bowl. Gently combine with the zucchini mixture. Serve with grated Parmesan cheese. Enjoy!

Tips:

Use about two ounces or 2/3 cup of dried penne pasta per person which equals 1 ¼ cup cooked pasta. Don’t overcook the garlic clove or the oil will become bitter. Knorr or Star brand are excellent choices for the beef bouillon.

For more information, you can go to carynantonini.com.