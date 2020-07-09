How to make a quick, easy watermelon salad for your next picnic

(WTNH)– A quick and easy watermelon salad is great to take to picnics or for a cookout.
Culinary Program Manager at Whaler Cafe in the New London High School, Chef Tomm Johnson, shows us how to make it in the video above.
Watermelon Salad
Serves 10
Ingredients
- 8 cup Watermelon ½ inch cube
- ¾ cup Shallots small dice
- 1 cup Mint, thinly sliced, do not pack
- 1 cup Green onion thinly sliced
- 1/4 cup Extra virgin olive oil
- 1/8 teaspoon Salt
- ¼ cup Balsamic vinegar
Directions:
- Place all ingredients into a large bowl and toss until the ingredients are mixed well.
- Let sit for thirty minutes and serve. Enjoy!