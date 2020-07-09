How to make a quick, easy watermelon salad for your next picnic

(WTNH)– A quick and easy watermelon salad is great to take to picnics or for a cookout. 

Culinary Program Manager at Whaler Cafe in the New London High School, Chef Tomm Johnson, shows us how to make it in the video above.

Watermelon Salad
Serves 10

Ingredients

  • 8 cup Watermelon ½ inch cube
  • ¾ cup Shallots small dice
  • 1 cup Mint, thinly sliced, do not pack
  • 1 cup Green onion thinly sliced
  • 1/4 cup Extra virgin olive oil
  • 1/8 teaspoon Salt
  • ¼ cup Balsamic vinegar

Directions:

  1. Place all ingredients into a large bowl and toss until the ingredients are mixed well.  
  2. Let sit for thirty minutes and serve. Enjoy!

