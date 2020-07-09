How to make a quick, easy watermelon salad for your next picnic

(WTNH)– A quick and easy watermelon salad is great to take to picnics or for a cookout.

Culinary Program Manager at Whaler Cafe in the New London High School, Chef Tomm Johnson, shows us how to make it in the video above.

Watermelon Salad

Serves 10



Ingredients

8 cup Watermelon ½ inch cube

¾ cup Shallots small dice

1 cup Mint, thinly sliced, do not pack

1 cup Green onion thinly sliced

1/4 cup Extra virgin olive oil

1/8 teaspoon Salt

¼ cup Balsamic vinegar

Directions: