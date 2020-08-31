How to make a quinoa tabouli salad with chickpeas & feta

(WTNH)– Meatless Monday is the perfect opportunity to try a new plant-based dish!

Chef Julie Hartigan is back to share an easy, fun recipe that is a great work from home lunch or a delicious super-packable picnic dish!

Ingredients

  • 1 cup quinoa
  • 1 ¾ cups water
  • 1 ½ teaspoon kosher salt divided
  • 3 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoon lemon juice
  • 2 teaspoon lemon zest
  • 1/8 teaspoonpepper
  • 1 15 oz can chick peas rinsed and drained
  • 1 cup halved grape tomatoes
  • 1 cup cucumber seeded, diced
  • 2/3 cup minced red onion
  • 1/3 cup chopped fresh mint
  • ¼ cup chopped fresh parsley
  • 6 tablespoon crumbled feta cheese
  • Optional: lemon wedges for serving

Instructions:

  • Combine quinoa, water, and ¼ tsp salt in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil, cover, and simmer for 15 minutes or until quinoa is tender and water is absorbed. Place quinoa in a large bowl, fluff with a fork, and let cool. 
  • Whisk together olive oil, lemon juice, lemon zest, remaining 1 ¼ teaspoon salt, and pepper. Pour over quinoa and toss to combine. Fold in chick peas, tomatoes, cucumber, onion, mint, and parsley. Serve garnished with feta cheese and a lemon wedge.

Nutrition:

Calories: 295kcal | Carbohydrates: 33g | Protein: 10g | Fat: 13g | Saturated Fat: 3g | Cholesterol: 15mg | Sodium: 991mg | Potassium: 421mg | Fiber: 6g | Sugar: 2g | Vitamin A: 625IU | Vitamin C: 12.4mg | Calcium: 145mg | Iron: 2.8mg

You can find more recipes at CookingwJulie.com.

