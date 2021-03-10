How to make a simple, perfectly cooked salmon with a side of organic broccoli

(WTNH)– Everyone is looking for a simple, quick weeknight meal to make for their families.
Chef Angela Baldanza shows us how to make a perfectly cooked salmon with a side of organic broccoli sautéed in olive oil and garlic. This recipe will take a total of 15 minutes.
Ingredients:
- 6 oz piece of salmon (per serving)
- Salt and pepper to season fish
- Fresh chopped herbs ( parsley, thyme, sage and rosemary) to season fish
- Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- 1/4 cup of dry white wine
- 2 teaspoons of butter
- 1/2 of a fresh lemon to squeeze
- 1 tablespoon of capers
- 1 small shallot chopped fine
- 1 tablespoon of organic chicken stock
- 1 head of broccoli
Directions:
- Heat oven to 500 degrees
- Heat olive oil in frying pan season the salmon with salt and pepper and herbs, once oil is hot add salmon skin side up. Cook two to three minutes until the flesh is caramelized.
- Put the entire pan in the oven for two to three minutes so the skin gets crisp.
- Remove from the oven and remove the crispy skin. Drain the olive oil, add the shallots butter capers and lemon juice, gradually add the wine and chicken stock and baste the fish about two to three minutes.
- Toss salt and pepper with Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil on the broccoli then roast for 10-15 minutes at 400 degrees.