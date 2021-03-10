How to make a simple, perfectly cooked salmon with a side of organic broccoli

(WTNH)– Everyone is looking for a simple, quick weeknight meal to make for their families.

Chef Angela Baldanza shows us how to make a perfectly cooked salmon with a side of organic broccoli sautéed in olive oil and garlic. This recipe will take a total of 15 minutes.

Ingredients :

6 oz piece of salmon (per serving)

Salt and pepper to season fish

Fresh chopped herbs ( parsley, thyme, sage and rosemary) to season fish

Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1/4 cup of dry white wine

2 teaspoons of butter

1/2 of a fresh lemon to squeeze

1 tablespoon of capers

1 small shallot chopped fine

1 tablespoon of organic chicken stock

1 head of broccoli

Directions :