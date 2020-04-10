How to make a smoothie that will leave your face glowing

Good Morning CT at Nine

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH)– Good skin starts from the inside out. Start your day with a smoothie that will leave your face glowing.

Holistic Skin Care Expert Rachael Pontillo shows us how to build a smoothie with fruits and vegetables in the video above. 

Pontillo says the best skin results come from whole food nutrition inside and out.

Smoothies are a convenient, affordable, and easy way to feed your skin with nutrients. 

She also shows us how to turn your smoothie into a mask. For more ideas, visit rachelpontillo.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss