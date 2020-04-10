How to make a smoothie that will leave your face glowing

(WTNH)– Good skin starts from the inside out. Start your day with a smoothie that will leave your face glowing.

Holistic Skin Care Expert Rachael Pontillo shows us how to build a smoothie with fruits and vegetables in the video above.

Pontillo says the best skin results come from whole food nutrition inside and out.

Smoothies are a convenient, affordable, and easy way to feed your skin with nutrients.

She also shows us how to turn your smoothie into a mask. For more ideas, visit rachelpontillo.com.