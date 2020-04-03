How to make a traditional Italian Frittata

(WTNH)– Frittatas are simple to put together, fast, and incredibly versatile. This can be great for breakfast, lunch, or even dinner.
Lifestyle Expert Caryn Antonini has an easy traditional Italian Frittata recipe.
Traditional Italian Frittata
Ingredients:
- 1 tablespoons olive oil
- ½ onion, diced
- 5 oz pancetta, coarsely chopped*
- 1/2 small zucchini, diced
- ¾ potato, peeled and chopped into small cubes
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- 6 large eggs, beaten until light and fluffy
- ¼ cup whole milk or whipping cream
- ¼ cup Parmesan cheese, grated
- 2 tablespoons fresh basil, chopped
Instructions:
- In a 9 or 10 inch ovenproof skillet, heat the olive oil and pancetta over medium heat. Add the onion and sauté until lightly golden in color. Add the zucchini and sauté for 2-3 minutes. Then add the potato and garlic and continue to sauté over low-medium heat until the potatoes are tender and golden. About 10-15 minutes.
- Preheat the broiler
- In a medium bowl, whisk the eggs until light and fluffy. Blend in the milk, Parmesan, basil, salt and pepper. Pour the mixture over the pancetta and onions in the skillet. Cover and cook over medium heat until it is almost set but still a little runny on the very top. About 3 minutes.
- Place the skillet in the oven under the broiler and broil until top is golden brown, about 4-5 minutes.
*You may substitute with bacon or prosciutto
*You may substitute with bacon or prosciutto