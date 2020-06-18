How to make a zesty tequila & lime marinade for your Father’s Day BBQ

(WTNH)– Father’s Day is the perfect time to get your family together for a BBQ, whether everyone is grilling for the man of the hour or he is grilling for the family!
Chef Arturo-Franco Camacho from Geronimo Tequila Bar and Southwest Grill shows us how to make a zesty marinade of tequila and lime for steaks in the video above. This marinade is also great on poultry and pork.
Ingredients:
- 1 medium red onion, diced
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- ½ cup Tequila
- 1 large lime, juiced
- 1 teaspoon Dijon Mustard
- 1 Tablespoon agave nectar
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 3 pounds Hanger Steak
Instructions:
- Trim Hanger Steak of any fat.
- In a stainless steel bowl, add red onions, garlic, Tequila, lime juice, Dijon mustard, agave nectar, ground cumin, salt and pepper. Combine and adjust seasonings, as necessary.
- Using a large gallon plastic bag, place the steaks in the bag. Pour the marinade over the steak and seal the bag.
- Marinate in the bag for a least three hours or overnight.
- Heat the grill to 400 degrees, high heat. Remove steak from the marinade, and discard marinade. Place steaks on the grill. Turn the grill to medium. Grill the steaks for about three minutes. Flip steak and grill another four minutes.
- Remove steak from the grill. Let rest for about 10 minutes. Cut meat against the grain and serve.