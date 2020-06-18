How to make a zesty tequila & lime marinade for your Father’s Day BBQ

(WTNH)– Father’s Day is the perfect time to get your family together for a BBQ, whether everyone is grilling for the man of the hour or he is grilling for the family!

Chef Arturo-Franco Camacho from Geronimo Tequila Bar and Southwest Grill shows us how to make a zesty marinade of tequila and lime for steaks in the video above. This marinade is also great on poultry and pork.

Ingredients:

1 medium red onion, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

½ cup Tequila

1 large lime, juiced

1 teaspoon Dijon Mustard

1 Tablespoon agave nectar

1 teaspoon ground cumin

Salt and pepper, to taste

3 pounds Hanger Steak

Instructions: