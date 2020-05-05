1  of  2
How to make Ceviche to celebrate Cinco de Mayo

(WTNH)– If you’re planning on celebrating Cinco de Mayo at home, Ceviche is a great dish to work into your menu. 

Chef Arturo Franco-Camacho, from Geronimo Tequila Bar and Southwest Grill, shows us how to make this delicious Mexican staple in the video above.

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb white fish, diced
  • 1 teaspoon sea salt
  • 1 cup lime juice
  • 1 seedless cucumber, peeled and diced
  • 1 large avocado
  • 2 plum tomatoes, sliced
  • 1/2 red onion, sliced
  • 1/4 bunch cilantro, chopped
  • 1 jalapeno, seeded and minced
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Instructions:

1. Dice fish and place into a large bowl. Squeeze 1 to 1/4 cup of fresh lime juice into bowl. Add salt. Stir to combine and let set for 20 minutes. Add onion and jalapeno, stir thoroughly.

2. Add chopped vegetables: cucumber, avocado, tomatoes, rest of red onions, cilantro.

3. Add black pepper and salt to adjust seasonings, taste and stir to combine. Serve with tortilla chips or over tostadas.

