How to make Ceviche to celebrate Cinco de Mayo

(WTNH)– If you’re planning on celebrating Cinco de Mayo at home, Ceviche is a great dish to work into your menu.

Chef Arturo Franco-Camacho, from Geronimo Tequila Bar and Southwest Grill, shows us how to make this delicious Mexican staple in the video above.

Ingredients:

1 lb white fish, diced

1 teaspoon sea salt

1 cup lime juice

1 seedless cucumber, peeled and diced

1 large avocado

2 plum tomatoes, sliced

1/2 red onion, sliced

1/4 bunch cilantro, chopped

1 jalapeno, seeded and minced

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Instructions:

1. Dice fish and place into a large bowl. Squeeze 1 to 1/4 cup of fresh lime juice into bowl. Add salt. Stir to combine and let set for 20 minutes. Add onion and jalapeno, stir thoroughly.

2. Add chopped vegetables: cucumber, avocado, tomatoes, rest of red onions, cilantro.

3. Add black pepper and salt to adjust seasonings, taste and stir to combine. Serve with tortilla chips or over tostadas.