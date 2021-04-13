How to make chicken cashew stir fry

(WTNH)– A great weeknight meal loaded with protein and vegetables!

Lifestyle Expert Caryn Antonini shows us how to make chicken cashew stir fry in the video above.

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb. chicken tenders or breasts
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • ½ teaspoon black pepper
  • 3 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 1 red pepper, roughly cut into small pieces
  • 2 tablespoons fresh ginger, peeled and finely chopped
  • 4 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 bunch of scallions, finely chopped, whites and greens separated
  • ¾ cup low sodium chicken broth
  • 1 ½ tablespoons soy sauce
  • 1 ½ teaspoons cornstarch
  • ½ teaspoon sugar
  • ½ cup roasted, salted whole cashews
  • ¼ – ½ teaspoon red pepper flakes (optional)

Directions:

  1. Cut the chicken tenders into small ¾ inch pieces. Season with salt and pepper and set aside. 
  2. Heat the wok over a medium to high heat and then add the oil, swirling to coat the sides of the walls. Add the chicken, cooking for about 4-5 minutes until slightly golden in color and just cooked through. Using a slotted spoon, place the chicken in a bowl. Add the pepper, ginger, garlic and white scallions and stir fry for about 5 minutes or until the peppers are tender.
  3. In a small bowl, mix the chicken broth, soy sauce, cornstarch and sugar until blended. Add to the wok. Reduce heat and continue cooking for just a few minutes so the sauce thickens. Stir in scallion greens, cashews and chicken. Add pepper flakes if desired. Serve immediately. Enjoy!

Tips:

  • Chicken tenders are easy to chop as they’re already in smaller pieces.
  • If adding cashews, serve immediately or if making the dish ahead, add cashews and reheat for several minutes before serving.

For more recipes, you can visit carynantonini.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

