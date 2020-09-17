How to make easy but tasty black bean and pork chili

(WTNH)– September is National Family Meals Month! This is the best time to enjoy meals together.

Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist Jamie Lee McIntyre shows us an easy recipe you can put all the ingredients in one pot in the video above. Black bean and pork chili is on the menu!

Ingredients :

2 tablespoons canola oil

1 clove garlic, chopped

1 onion, scrubbed with vegetable brush under running water and chopped

1 green bell pepper, scrubbed with vegetable brush under running water and diced

1 red bell pepper, scrubbed with vegetable brush under running water and diced

1 jalapeno pepper, scrubbed with vegetable brush under running water and finely diced

2 cans (15 ounces each) black beans, rinsed and drained

2 cans (15 ounces each) diced tomatoes

1-lb. cooked, shredded pork1 can (15 ounces) canned corn, drained

2 cups chicken broth or water

3 tablespoons chili powder

2 tablespoons ground cumin

1 tablespoon black pepper

1 can (8 ounces) tomato paste

Optional Toppings:

1 bunch green onions

¼ cup shredded reduced-fat cheddar

½ cup sour cream

Directions :

Wash hands with soap and water. In a large pot over medium heat, warm oil. Add garlic and onion. Sauté over medium heat for about 5 minutes. Add green peppers, red peppers and jalapeno peppers and sauté for additional 2-3 minutes. Add black beans and tomatoes; cook for 5 minutes. Add shredded pork. Add corn, chicken broth or water, chili powder, cumin, black pepper and tomato paste. Bring to a boil; reduce to simmer and cook 10 – 15 minutes until fragrant. Serve with optional toppings, if desired.

For more recipes and tips on how to make time for family meals when everyone is so busy, you can head over to www.JamieLeeRDN.com.