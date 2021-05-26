How to make Genova yellowfin tuna pasta salad with arugula pesto & dates

Heat and humidity ramping up today and we will have to monitor some strong to severe thunderstorms for later in the day/evening. Highest severe threat will be for western CT with damaging wind gusts. The line should weaken as it moves across the state. A really nice day with dry air and warm temperatures tomorrow before a round of rain arrives Friday afternoon and night. Unseasonably cool for much of the holiday weekend with a rising risk for rain very close by.

Today: Sun and clouds, windy & warm with humidity. Watch for late afternoon/evening showers and & possible severe thunderstorms. Mainly 4PM-10PM. Highs in the 80s to 90 inland! Cooler for the shoreline with the wind off of the water.