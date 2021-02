(WTNH) — Getting back to basics with easy, delicious, nutritious food by adding superfoods.

Pediatric Lipid and Weight Management Specialist, Trained Chef, and Author of “The New Family Table” Dr. Julia Nordgren shows us how to make snacks appealing and flavorful for kids.

You can find Dr. Nordgren’s new Audible Original course on audible.com: How Superfoods Work.

Check out her website for more information.