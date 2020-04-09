How to make healthy soup from just a few pantry ingredients

(WTNH)– Believe it or not, you can make incredible soup with just a few pantry ingredients.

Healthy Cooking Expert and Chef Julie Hartigan, of CookingWithJulie.com, shows us how to make soup with what you have on hand in the video above.

1). Start with the basics

Carrot, celery, and onion otherwise known as “Mirepoix” –

Pre-make and store in the freezer to speed prep

2). Add major flavor

Garlic, ginger, spices, diced bacon, ham, or sausage all work here

3). Broth or bouillon

Soup starter is an easy one to keep on hand

4). Optional Broth Boosters

Canned diced tomatoes, salsa, marinara sauce, bay leaf, dried lentils or beans, fresh or dried herbs to simmer in

5). Quick Cook add in’s

Canned beans, canned pumpkin, frozen or fresh veggies, frozen shrimp, cooked chicken, pasta or rice (or cook those separately and add as needed)

6). Flavor Finishers

Add cream or yogurt, a dash of lemon or lime, Parmesan cheese

You can partially puree for thicker texture

Be sure to follow Julie on Instagram @cookingwjulie for more of her Quarantine Kitchen cooking tips using pantry staples in creative ways to skip trips to the store.