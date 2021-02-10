How to make heart-shaped ice cream sandwiches for your valentine

(WTNH) — Making a festive treat for Valentine’s Day!

In the video above, lifestyle Expert Caryn Antonini shows us how to make heart-shaped ice cream sandwiches.

Ingredients

3/4 cup butter

2/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1 ½ cups sugar

3 eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla

1 ½ cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon salt

1 quart strawberry ice cream (or your favorite flavor)

Red and pink sprinkles

Directions

Preheat oven to 350F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. You can also use a non-stick Silpat mat. Melt the butter in a medium saucepan over low to medium heat. Remove from heat and add the cocoa powder and sugar, stirring until smooth. Add the eggs and vanilla and stir until blended. Then add the flour and salt, mixing until thoroughly combined. Using a rubber spatula, spread the batter onto the prepared baking sheet about ¼ inch thick. Try to make the sides as even as possible. Do not make the layer too thick or the sandwiches will be difficult to eat. Bake for about 16-18 minutes. Be careful not to overbake or the brownie cookie will be too hard. It will still be a little soft to the touch. Remove from oven and cut as many hearts as possible with a heart-shaped cookie cutter. Allow to cool completely. Add a scoop of ice cream in between the two heart shapes to make the sandwich. Add additional ice cream to fill in the gaps. Dip the sandwich in a bowl of sprinkles to cover the edges. Repeat the process with the remaining hearts. You may have two batches of cookie batter depending on the size of your baking sheet. Freeze for at least three hours until hard.

Preheat oven to 350F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. You can also use a non-stick Silpat mat. Melt the butter in a medium saucepan over low to medium heat. Remove from heat and add the cocoa powder and sugar, stirring until smooth. Add the eggs and vanilla and stir until blended. Then add the flour and salt, mixing until thoroughly combined. Using a rubber spatula, spread the batter onto the prepared baking sheet about ¼ inch thick. Try to make the sides as even as possible. Do not make the layer too thick or the sandwiches will be difficult to eat. Bake for about 16-18 minutes. Be careful not to overbake or the brownie cookie will be too hard. It will still be a little soft to the touch. Remove from oven and cut as many hearts as possible with a heart-shaped cookie cutter. Allow to cool completely. Add a scoop of ice cream in between the two heart shapes to make the sandwich. Add additional ice cream to fill in the gaps. Dip the sandwich in a bowl of sprinkles to cover the edges. Repeat the process with the remaining hearts. You may have two batches of cookie batter depending on the size of your baking sheet. Freeze for at least three hours until hard.

For more recipes, you can visit carynantonini.com.