How to make Italian citrus cookies for Mother’s Day

(WTNH)– A hint of citrus takes these simple cookies to another level! They are so easy to make and perfect for any occasion like Mother’s Day.

Lifestyle Expert Caryn Antonini shows us how to Italian citrus cookies.

Ingredients for Citrus Cookies :

½ cup Butter

½ cup Sugar

1 Large egg

1 teaspoon Vanilla extract

2 tablespoons Orange zest

½ teaspoon Salt

1 ¼ cups Flour

Directions:

In a large bowl, cream the butter and sugar. Beat in the egg, then the vanilla and orange zest. Add the flour and salt, mixing until just combined. Wrap the dough in a large piece of plastic wrap and roll into a two-inch-wide log, about 8 inches long. Once the dough is wrapped, it’s easier to shape, making sure the sides are rounded. Make sure the dough is completely covered in plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least two hours. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. With a sharp knife, cut the dough into ¼ inch slices. Arrange them on the baking sheet, spacing them about an inch apart. Bake for about 15 minutes or until the sides are slightly golden.

Ingredients for Glaze :

1 cup Powdered sugar

3 drops Lemon juice

1 Egg white

Directions: