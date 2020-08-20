How to make Mexican street corn

(WTNH)– A classic way to enjoy corn on the cob: Mexican street corn. This would be great for a barbecue.

Chef Tomm Johnson, from the Culinary Program Manager at New London High School, shows us how to put it together in the video above.

Ingredients:

  • 8 ears fresh corn on the cob, husked
  • Vegetable oil
  • 1 Cup mayonnaise
  • 1 Cup sour cream
  • 1 Tablespoon lime juice
  • 1 Tablespoon chili powder
  • 1/4 cup cotija cheese
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

Instructions

  1. In a medium bowl mix mayo, sour cream, lime juice and set aside for later use.
  2. Preheat grill. Brush corn with oil and grill turning every two or three minutes, until slightly charred all over, about 10 minutes total.
  3. Brush corn with a layer of mayonnaise mixture and sprinkle with chili powder, cotija, and cilantro. Serve warm with lime wedges.

