How to make Mexican street corn

(WTNH)– A classic way to enjoy corn on the cob: Mexican street corn. This would be great for a barbecue.

Chef Tomm Johnson, from the Culinary Program Manager at New London High School, shows us how to put it together in the video above.

Ingredients:

8 ears fresh corn on the cob, husked

Vegetable oil

1 Cup mayonnaise

1 Cup sour cream

1 Tablespoon lime juice

1 Tablespoon chili powder

1/4 cup cotija cheese

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

Instructions