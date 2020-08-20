How to make Mexican street corn

(WTNH)– A classic way to enjoy corn on the cob: Mexican street corn. This would be great for a barbecue.
Chef Tomm Johnson, from the Culinary Program Manager at New London High School, shows us how to put it together in the video above.
Ingredients:
- 8 ears fresh corn on the cob, husked
- Vegetable oil
- 1 Cup mayonnaise
- 1 Cup sour cream
- 1 Tablespoon lime juice
- 1 Tablespoon chili powder
- 1/4 cup cotija cheese
- 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro
Instructions
- In a medium bowl mix mayo, sour cream, lime juice and set aside for later use.
- Preheat grill. Brush corn with oil and grill turning every two or three minutes, until slightly charred all over, about 10 minutes total.
- Brush corn with a layer of mayonnaise mixture and sprinkle with chili powder, cotija, and cilantro. Serve warm with lime wedges.