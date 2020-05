(WTNH)– There’s no better way to show your love and appreciation for your mother than a gift from the heart.

Lifestyle Expert Caryn Antonini shows us how to make simple Mother’s Day gifts with items you have at home in the video above.

Some examples are homemade sugar/salt scrubs, a painted vase (from a wine bottle or lemonade bottle) filled with flowers from a garden or pretty branches, or glycerin soaps or trays.