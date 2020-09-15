(WTNH)– An easy snack recipe that’s perfect for back to school and the fall.
Local Professional Baker, Recipe Developer and Author, Jessie Sheehan, shows us how to make one bowl apple snacking cake.
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup mild olive oil or vegetable oil
- 1/2 cup granulated sugar
- 1/2 cup light brown sugar, packed
- 2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
- 1 large egg
- 1 egg yolk
- 3 tablespoons buttermilk
- 1 cup plus 2 tablespoons cake flour
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/4 teaspoon baking soda
- 2 medium apples (I like Granny Smith)
- 3/4 teaspoon freshly ground cinnamon
- 2 tablespoons granulated sugar
- Turbinado sugar for sprinkling
- Confectioners’ sugar for dusting
- Whipped cream or vanilla ice cream for serving (optional)
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Spray an 8x8x2-inch pan with cooking spray and line with parchment paper.
- In a large bowl, whisk together the oil, sugars, and vanilla.
- Add the egg, and then the yolk, whisking after each.
- Add the buttermilk and whisk until incorporated.
- Sift the flour, salt, baking powder, and baking soda onto a sheet of parchment, and using a rubber spatula, fold the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients in three additions, until just incorporated. Do not over mix.
- Pour the batter into the prepared pan, scraping the bowl well.
- Peel, core, and cut the apples into 1/2-inch chunks. Place them in the now-empty bowl, wiping it with a paper towel first, if you so desire.
- Sprinkle with the cinnamon and sugar and toss with your hands to coat.
- Top the cake batter with the apples in a single layer-you may have some leftover apple pieces. Sprinkle the cake with the turbinado sugar.
- Transfer the cake to the oven and bake for 35 to 40 minutes, rotating the pan after 20 minutes (the cake is done when a tester inserted into the center comes out with a few moist crumbs).
- Bring to room temperature before dusting with confectioners’ sugar and serving along with a dollop of freshly whipped cream, or a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
- The cake will keep wrapped in plastic wrap for three days on the counter-and some claim it gets better with age.
For more information you can head over to www.jessiesheehanbakes.com.