How to make Overnight Blueberry Baked French Toast for Mother’s Day

(WTNH)– It’s the perfect breakfast casserole recipe for Mother’s Day that you can make ahead of time and bake the next morning.

Local Connecticut chef and author, Jessie Sheehan, shows us how to make her easy Overnight Blueberry French Toast recipe in the video above.

Ingredients:

1 lb. loaf of challah or brioche, or other enriched bread

3 large eggs

3 yolks

1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract

¾ cup granulated sugar

¼ cup light brown sugar

2½ cups whole milk

1½ cup heavy cream

6 tablesppon unsalted butter, melted

1½ cups blueberries, fresh, or frozen

Confectioner’s sugar, for dusting

Instructions: