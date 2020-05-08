How to make Overnight Blueberry Baked French Toast for Mother’s Day

(WTNH)– It’s the perfect breakfast casserole recipe for Mother’s Day that you can make ahead of time and bake the next morning.
Local Connecticut chef and author, Jessie Sheehan, shows us how to make her easy Overnight Blueberry French Toast recipe in the video above.
Ingredients:
- 1 lb. loaf of challah or brioche, or other enriched bread
- 3 large eggs
- 3 yolks
- 1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract
- ¾ cup granulated sugar
- ¼ cup light brown sugar
- 2½ cups whole milk
- 1½ cup heavy cream
- 6 tablesppon unsalted butter, melted
- 1½ cups blueberries, fresh, or frozen
- Confectioner’s sugar, for dusting
Instructions:
- Grease a 13x9x2-inch pan with cooking spray or softened butter.
- Slice the challah into 1-inch slices and slice those slices in half. Arrange attractively in your prepared pan, layering the bread in three rows, as in the photographs.
- Combine the eggs, yolks, and vanilla in a large mixing bowl and whisk. Add the sugars and whisk again. Add the milk, cream, and butter and whisk a final time. Pour the custard over the bread, pressing the bread down with your fingers, if necessary, to make sure all of pieces are submerged.
- Sprinkle the blueberries over the bread, and, using your fingers, gently push some of the blueberries between the slices of bread. Cover the pan with plastic wrap and place in the refrigerator overnight.
- In the morning, preheat the oven to 350°F. Remove the pan from the fridge and bake for 45 to 55 minutes, checking after 45. The bread should be golden brown and the custard fully absorbed and “cooked.” If you like a looser, softer custard, bake for closer to 45 minutes. And if you like a crispier French toast, bake for longer. I’m somewhere in between.
- Serve immediately with confectioner’s sugar lightly dusted on top.