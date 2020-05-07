How to make puffy Dutch pancakes for Mother’s Day brunch

(WTNH)– An easy, healthy, and fun one pan twist on an oven baked pancake! This is a great way to make your mom feel special with puffy Dutch pancakes with caramelized apples.

Healthy Cooking Expert and Chef Julie Hartigan, of CookingWithJulie.com, shows us how to make it with a few pantry ingredients.

Dutch Pancakes are a European tradition and the perfect way to make mom feel special this year! This recipe has lots of natural sweetness from sauteed apples – serve with a dusting of powdered sugar, squeeze of lemon, or drizzle of syrup. Add some bacon and a mimosa and brunch is done!

The best thing about Dutch Pancakes? You get to skip all that pancaking flipping and babysitting! With this easy recipe one family-sized pancake bakes up to puffy deliciousness right in your oven.

If you don’t have an oven safe skillet, you can saute the apples separately, place in the bottom of a pie plate, pour the batter over, and pop the pie plate in the oven.

To speed time in the morning you can also prep the caramelized apples the night before.

You can keep leftovers in the refrigerator for up to 3 days and just reheat for a fast weekday breakfast or snack.

For the full recipe, go to: https://cookingwjulie.com/dutch-pancakes-w-caramelized-apples/.

Be sure to follow Julie on Instagram @cookingwjulie for more of her Quarantine Kitchen cooking tips using pantry staples in creative ways to skip trips to the store.